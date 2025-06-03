Will You Help Snoopy Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Snoopy! Snoopy is a bit reserved at first, but warms up quickly and is looking for a patient family who can give a puppy some time to decompress in the new home. Snoopy loves to play and is full of energy, and would make a great companion for a hiker, runner, or just an admirer of the great outdoors.

Snoopy is an eager learner is looking for a patient owner to help them master polite greetings, leash skills, and puppy basics—training together will be a fun and rewarding journey!

If you think Snoopy could be a good match for your home and would like to learn more, stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment or application needed.

Please note, in an effort to keep the stress levels reduced for the dogs in our care, our dog kennel areas will not be open to walk through. Interested adopters will work with a matchmaker on staff to determine which dog(s) they are interested in and if we can identify a match, potential adopters will be able to meet those dogs outside of the kennel. Cat and small animal areas will remain open to walk through.



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!