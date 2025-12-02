Will You Help Snowball Find a Home on the Cape?

Snowball is currently in foster care – if you are interested in meeting Snowball please fill out this inquiry form and a member of our foster team will be in touch to coordinate a meet up!

Meet Snowball! This sensitive guy came from a situation with many other dogs living in one home, so he is looking for a patient adopter who can help him settle in and learn how to be successful in a home at his own pace. New people, dogs and environments can be scary for Snowball, and he is not afraid to use his voice to communicate his discomfort. He would do best in a low-traffic home and quiet neighborhood that he can explore as he grows comfortable.

Visit www.mspca.org/petresources to learn how to prepare for a successful first few weeks at home with a your adopted pet!



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!