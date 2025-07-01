Will You Help Sofi Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Sofi! They have been waiting patiently at the shelter for their perfect adopter to come along. You are welcome to enter our cat rooms during open hours. Staff and volunteers will be happy to assist you!

Sofi is a little bit on the spicy side of life! Sofi would do best with an adopter who is not phased by a little pizazz, is willing to learn to read cat body language, and can give them time to adjust to a new home. Come on in to meet Sofi and see if they can spice up your life! Sofi could do well as a working cat or in a more traditional home setting with a cat-savvy adopter.

Sofi is enjoying their time in an office away from the main adoption area, so ask the staff about them when you get here!

Stop by the Cape Cod Adoption Center to meet Sofi. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment needed to speak to a staff person regarding available pets.

