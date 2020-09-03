Will You Help Susan Find a Home Here on the Cape?

Meet Susan! Susan’s previous owner found her as a stray a month ago before bringing her to the MSPCA. She’s a spayed female we estimate to be about 8 years old. She is extremely friendly once she warms up to you! For the first few weeks here at the adoption center she would hide until we came in to say hello to her. Now that she feels more comfortable, she will affectionately rub her head on her human friends and insist on attention. We’re not sure if she’ll need to be indoor-outdoor in her next home, but her adopter needs to be open to her decision. She does not like cats, and we’re not sure how she’d do with dogs. Her adoption fee is $200. If you’d like to know more about her, please call the MSPCA Cape Cod at 508-775-0940.