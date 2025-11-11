Will You Help Walter Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Calling all hound enthusiasts! Walter is a sweet, sensitive guy who is the perfect mix of active, silly and affectionate when you take things at his pace! Walter is a nature-enthusiast and loves to be outdoors. He can often be found sniffing along the trails on our shelter campus, and will make a great adventure buddy once he’s had some time to settle in and learn the expectations of a new home. Walter can be a little worried when meeting new people and dogs, and has been known to use his impressive hound voice to communicate when he is uncomfortable, so he’s looking for an adopter who will use a gentle approach to training while also letting him set the pace! If you’d like to learn more about Walter, stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center during open hours!

Stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center to meet Walter. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment needed to speak to a staff person regarding available pets.

Visit www.mspca.org/petresources to learn how to prepare for a successful first few weeks at home with a your adopted pet!



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!