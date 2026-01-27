Will You Help Whisper Find a Home on the Cape?

Hound lovers rejoice! Meet Whisper, an active gal who loves sniffy walks and romping around with her dog friends. Whisper came to us by way of the South, so we don’t know a lot about her history. She can be very worried in new environments, and is still getting the hang of living in a house, so she’s likely to need support as she transitions to living in a new home. Whisper is looking for an adopter with some patience and a good sense of humor, and who’s ready to help her channel all of her energy into good manners and home skills using positive reinforcement training methods.

As a curious kiddo who likes to try and sniff out snacks and other fun things, Whisper will definitely need some environmental management while she’s adjusting to living in a house to ensure she’s making all the right choices! She might like to go home with a well-matched dog friend, and may potentially be able to go home with a dog-savvy cat with complete separation to start. Any children in the home should be old enough to participate in her training and management plan, and to give her space as needed while she adjusts.

If you’re ready to help Whisper shine, stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center during open hours and our team would be happy to tell you more about her!

Stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center to meet Whisper. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment needed to speak to a staff person regarding available pets.

Visit www.mspca.org/petresources to learn how to prepare for a successful first few weeks at home with a your adopted pet!



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!