Will You Help Willow Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet one of our newest dogs looking for a home filled with love and patience, Willow! Rescued from a commercial breeding facility, Willow has endured a tough start in life, lacking the care and socialization every dog needs to thrive. These guys have experienced a lot of change and stress, and are now seeking solace in the arms of a compassionate family. They require a gentle touch and plenty of time and patience to rebuild trust and confidence.

Ideal adopters will cherish the quiet moments, providing a peaceful, low-traffic environment where our furry friend can feel safe and secure. If there are children in the home, they should be old enough to understand the importance of patience and space, allowing our canine companion the time they need to blossom into their best self. With understanding and commitment, this precious soul is ready to embark on a journey of healing and companionship, filling your home with boundless love and gratitude.



The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes!