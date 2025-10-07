Will You Help Xena Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Introducing Xena! This gentle giant came to us from a home where she was living exclusively outdoors, and we don’t have much information about her life before she came into our care. While she’s been with us, we have observed Xena to be a mellow lady who warms up to new people and environments quickly when you take things at her pace. She is looking for a patient adopter who can help her start to learn about living indoors while using a gentle approach to training. Once she’s had some time to settle in, she’ll be sure to show off her silly, snuggly side!

Stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center to meet Xena. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment needed to speak to a staff person regarding available pets.

Visit www.mspca.org/petresources to learn how to prepare for a successful first few weeks at home with a your adopted pet!



