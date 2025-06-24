Will You Help Yellow Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Yellow! Yellow is a sweet and sensitive pup looking for an understanding family who is willing to use positive reinforcement to build his confidence and gain his trust. Once he has warmed up, he will be sure to show you his silly, rowdy side!

Due to limited exposure to new things in his early days, Yellow is a timid dog who needs a patient and quiet environment who will be focused on helping him feel safe before he makes any new friends. He will need a lot of help learning how to do ‘normal’ dog things, such as walking on a leash, learning how to use the bathroom outdoors, and basic manners. His new family should be committed to using a gentle approach to help him shine!

My adoption fee will be waived from June 24 – 29 as part of the AMERICA RUNS ON DOGGOS SUMMER RUFF-FRESHER EVENT !!



