Yarmouth Chamber of Commerce Invites Visitors to the Olde Cape Cod Discovery Trail

For those longing for the freedom of the great outdoors and a safe experience to share with friends and family, the Yarmouth Chamber of Commerce (YCC) welcomes you to the Olde Cape Cod Discovery Trail. Visitors can journey to the past on this self-guided driving or walking trail along the town’s beautiful waterways and learn how past generations survived off the land and sea and built this special place.

YCC’s Executive Director Mary Vilbon says, “This trail takes you to historic sites in our town’s three villages where the charms of old Cape Cod have been so devotedly preserved. You’ll discover how people in every era met the economic and social challenges of their time, and how their lives were always intimately connected to the water.”

Yarmouth, the oldest Cape Cod town along with Sandwich, was settled by early pilgrims and established in 1639. It extends north to south from the bay to the ocean at the center of the Cape and is made up of three villages – Yarmouth Port, South Yarmouth, and West Yarmouth.

Duncan Oliver, former history teacher, author, and past president of the Historical Society of Old Yarmouth (HSOY), believes he “retired to the perfect town.” Oliver says, “No town on the Cape holds more history, from the farmers to the patriots to the sea captains and has been a leader in the tourist industry for 150 years. Through Yarmouth we can understand the story of Cape Cod through the ages.”

The map is easy to follow chronologically and divided into four areas to explore:

· The 1600s – the Native Americans and early settlers who farmed along the Bay

· The 1700s – the growth of the Quaker community and business along Bass River

· The 1800s – the thriving village of Sea Captains along beautiful Old King’s Highway (Rte. 6A)

· The 1900s – the rise of tourism along Nantucket Sound

Some of the sites to visit include Gray’s Beach, Taylor Bray Farm, the nature trails of the HSOY, Edward Gorey House, Indian Memorial, Cultural Center of Cape Cod, Judah Baker Windmill, and historic homes that have become museums, inns and restaurants.

“Bring your imagination as you journey to the past and experience the future,” Vilbon suggests. “Make it an outing and grab some take out from a restaurant along the way. The map gives you links to each website. Discover the spirit of Yarmouth and become a Cape Codder at heart.”

Visitors can pick up the brochure at the YCC Visitor Center or download a mobile version from their website at yarmouthcapecod.com.

Contact the Yarmouth Chamber of Commerce at www.yarmouthcapecod.com, info@yarmouthcapecod.com, 508-778-1008. The Visitor’s Center is located at 424 Rte. 28, West Yarmouth, MA 02673.