Cape Cod & Islands Getting $1 Million in Tourism Grants

CENTERVILLE – The Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism will announce the awarding of a one million dollar Travel and Tourism Season Extension Grant for the region on April 3.

The grant will support a shoulder season marketing initiative led by the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce and the Nantucket Island Chamber of Commerce.

Plans for the grant include supporting tourism marketing projects that will have regional impact and enhance tourism recovery during the shoulder season months of November through April.

The grant is being funded by the US Department of Commerce Economic Development Agency through the MA executive Office of Housing and Economic Development.