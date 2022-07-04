You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Ten Rescued Sea Turtles Released off Cape Cod

July 4, 2022
A loggerhead sea turtle. Photo Credits: Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary

WELLFLEET (AP) — Ten endangered sea turtles rescued from cold waters last year have been returned to the waters off New England.

The New England Aquarium says it released the animals last week on Cape Cod. The turtles were all found washed ashore in November and December after almost perishing in frigid water.

The animals released last week include five loggerheads, three green sea turtles and two Kemp’s ridley turtles.

After their rescue, the animals were nursed back to health at the Aquarium’s sea turtle hospital in Quincy.

Some were outfitted with tracking devices to help researchers improve conservation efforts.

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

