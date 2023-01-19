You are here: Home / NewsCenter / 13 Candidates Vying for Six Mashpee Wampanoag Tribal Council Seats

13 Candidates Vying for Six Mashpee Wampanoag Tribal Council Seats

January 19, 2023

Mashpee Wampanoag Tribal Community and Government Center

MASHPEE – Thirteen candidates are vying for six Mashpee Wampanoag Tribal Council seats in this year’s general election on Sunday, February 12.

Polls will open at the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribal Community and Government Center at 1 pm for Elders and Disabled Tribal Members.

Polls will be open for all Tribal Members from 2 to 4 pm.

A Meet-the-Candidates forum will be held on January 29 for tribal citizens from 1 to 5 pm at the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe Community and Government Center.

The Election Committee has certified 13 candidates to run for the six Tribal Council seats.

Councilwoman Edwina Johnson-Graham, Councilman Nelson Andrews, Jr., Councilwoman Rita Gonsalves, and Councilman Domingo Tiexeira are running for reelection. Other candidates include Winona Pocknett, Suzette Peters Mattis, Nitana Greendeer, Marlon Graham, Cecilia Martinez, Roxanne Mills, Steven Bingham, Jr., Edward Avant, and. Fenton Soliz.

