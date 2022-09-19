Fourteen Arts Nonprofits Receive Pandemic Recovery Grants

HYANNIS – Fourteen Cape Cod nonprofits received a total of $139,000 in funds from the Arts Foundation of Cape Cod to help the local arts community with recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

AFCC Executive Director Julie Wake said that the nonprofits were all affected by the COVID-19 pandemic with closings, capacity limits, and the costs of implementing health and safety protocols.

“These grants are one step towards recovery and ensuring that arts and culture remain a critical piece of the Cape’s identity,” Wake said.

The funds will be used for salary expenses, safety and health supplies, marketing, and facility costs.

The Cape Cod Theatre Company received $20,000 for staffing costs to offer more programming and for diversifying its education programs.

“Accessing funds like this allows us to do more for our community. We would not be able to exist, especially without grants like this from the AFCC,” said the theatre company’s Producing Artistic Director Kate Pazakis.

Song Keepers, which works to expand the community’s artistic experiences with a focus on Black and Brown artists, received a $10,000 grant.

“Every little bit helps. We’ve been running on duct tape the last few years,” Song Keepers co-founder and general manager Mwalim (Morgan James Peters) said.

The funds will support the group’s mentoring program, theater projects, and recording academy for aspiring musicians.

Recipients were chosen based off artistic merit, community impact, and funding need.

The AFCC notes the funding was made possible from a grant through the National Endowment for the Arts.

The following list of grant recipients was provided by the AFCC:

Cape Cod Theatre Company (Harwich) – $20,000

Provincetown Art Association and Museum – $20,000

The Provincetown Theater – $10,000

Provincetown Film Society – $10,000

Song Keepers (Mashpee) – $10,000

Truro Center for the Arts at Castle Hill – $10,000

Twenty Summers (Provincetown) – $10,000

Wellfleet Preservation Hall – $10,000

Woods Hole Film Festival (Falmouth) – $10,000

Historic Highfield (Falmouth) – $8,000

Hyannis Public Library – $6,000

Falmouth Art Center – $5,000

Fine Arts Work Center (Provincetown) – $5,000

Harbor Stage Company (Wellfleet) – $5,000

The AFCC will now prepare for its fall grants cycle to support arts and culture projects and programs on the Cape.

The application for that funding round will be available on October 3.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter.