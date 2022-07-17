18 More Monkeypox Cases Confirmed in Massachusetts

HYANNIS – Another 18 cases of Monkeypox have been announced by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

All 18 of the cases were in adult males who were diagnosed between July 7 and July 13.

The recent numbers bring the total case count in the state to 49 since May, when the first case appeared.

The DPH stated that men who have sex with men are making up a large proportion of Monkeypox cases, but members of the LGBTQ community are not the only people at risk of contracting the virus.

Although vaccine supply is limited, the state has made a Monkeypox Vaccine website.

Outer Cape Cod Health Services in Provincetown is listed as a location that offers appointments.

First symptoms of infection can include fever, headache, sore throat or a rash. Monkeypox leads to lesions forming on the infected person’s body.

Monkeypox spreads due to direct contact with someone who has the virus, including sexual contact or sharing towels or unwashed clothing. It does not spread from talking to someone with the virus or touching surfaces like doorknobs.

According to the CDC, there have been 1,053 monkeypox cases in the US as of July 13.

The DPH states that no deaths have been reported and that people infected with the virus usually recover in about two to four weeks.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter.