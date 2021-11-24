Cape & Island Towns Receive Award For Efforts In Sustainability

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable County recently announced the award of over $200,000 in sustainable funding to 18 towns on the Cape and Islands by the MassDEP’s Recycling Dividends Program (RDP).

The $207,350, under the umbrella of the Sustainable Materials Recovery Program (SMRP), rewards municipalities with policies maximizing the reuse and recycling of materials and waste reduction.

Funds awarded can be reinvested into recycling programs to cover expenses for public education and outreach programs, establishment of recycling programs in public spaces, recycling bins, and more.

Awards are determined based on a points system which establishes value based on the number of residents served by diverting materials from the waste stream.

“It is exciting to see towns on the Cape and Islands recognized for their sustainable efforts,” said Kari Parcell, Barnstable County Cape Cod Cooperative Extension’s Municipal Assistance Coordinator.

“The recycling dividends program helps these communities grow their reuse and recycling programs, ultimately reducing waste and helping our environment. With these funds, MassDEP has responded to the individual needs and challenges of the 18 municipalities, and this will help improve and expand programs at these solid waste facilities,” she said.

The towns receiving funding through the program are Barnstable, Bourne, Brewster, Chatham, Dennis, Eastham, Falmouth, Harwich, Mashpee, Orleans, Provincetown, Sandwich, Truro, Wellfleet, Yarmouth, Oak Bluffs, Tisbury, and Nantucket.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter