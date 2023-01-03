$180,000 in State Grants Boosting Food Safety Locally

HYANNIS – Seven local food producers are benefiting from $1 million in state grants to improve food safety across the region.

State officials said that The Agricultural Food Safety Improvement Program boosts local commerce by ensuring safe, competitive food producer options at the community level.

“The Commonwealth’s agricultural industry continues to grow and upgrade its practices to both meet marketplace demands and regulatory requirements,” said Governor Charlie Baker in a statement.

“These grants underscore our Administration’s commitment to helping farmers implement important upgrades within their operations to ensure that food safety risks are managed, that their marketplace needs are addressed, and their businesses continue to grow.”

The grants will be used to purchase refrigerated vehicles, ice machines and oyster graders.

Local beneficiaries of the funds, and what will be purchased with the grants, are as follows: