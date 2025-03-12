You are here: Home / NewsCenter / $1M Lottery Prize Won in Plymouth

$1M Lottery Prize Won in Plymouth

March 12, 2025

PLYMOUTH – A Plymouth resident is the winner of a $1 million prize through Massachusetts Lottery. 

David Mulligan won the “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game, being joined by his son Joseph when claiming the prize at the Lottery’s Dorchester headquarters.

He opted to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes. He said he plans to buy a boat and spoil is grandson with his winnings.

The Mobil station at 109 Court St. in Plymouth will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. 

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


