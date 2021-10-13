You are here: Home / NewsCenter / 2-Headed Baby Turtle Thrives at Barnstable Animal Refuge

2-Headed Baby Turtle Thrives at Barnstable Animal Refuge

October 13, 2021

BARNSTABLE (AP) – A rare two-headed diamondback terrapin turtle is alive and kicking–with all six of its legs–at the Birdsey Cape Wildlife Center in Barnstable.

A threatened species in the state, the turtle hatched two weeks ago. Staff say it is feeding well on blood worms and food pellets. They’ve found that the two heads operate independently, coming up for air at different times. Inside its shell are two gastrointestinal systems to feed both sides of its body.

The turtle originally came from a nest in West Barnstable, but had to be moved because it was in a hazardous location.

From The Associated Press

