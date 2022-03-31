Agency Sets $2 Million Goal for Housing Legacy Fund

HYANNIS – Housing Assistance Corporation has set a $2 million goal for their Housing Legacy Fund by 2024.

The fund, managed by the Cape Cod Foundation, aims to address and stabilize long-term housing needs across the Cape and Islands region by providing flexibility during times of critical need.

That money can be used in situations such as following a natural disaster or during a public health emergency.

CEO Alisa Magnotta said having money on hand as a reserve for local housing needs was one of the many lessons that have come from the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of $1 million has been raised for the Housing Legacy Fund since it was founded back in 2018.

The new goal set by HAC coincides with the 50th anniversary of the organization’s founding.

