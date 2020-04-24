You are here: Home / NewsCenter / 2020 Cape Cod Baseball League Cancelled

2020 Cape Cod Baseball League Cancelled

April 24, 2020
 

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Baseball League Executive Committee has voted unanimously to cancel the 2020 Cape Cod Baseball League season.

The League said that the decision was based on the health concerns and safety needs of all individuals involved.

CDC guidelines and medical experts’ recommendations indicated to the League that it would be impossible to guarantee the safety of players, coaches, umpires, host families, volunteers and fans during the outbreak of COVID-19.

The League thanked their dedicated volunteers and sponsors for their support, and said that they are planning to resume playing again in 2021.

