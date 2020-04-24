2020 Cape Cod Baseball League Cancelled

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Baseball League Executive Committee has voted unanimously to cancel the 2020 Cape Cod Baseball League season.

The League said that the decision was based on the health concerns and safety needs of all individuals involved.

CDC guidelines and medical experts’ recommendations indicated to the League that it would be impossible to guarantee the safety of players, coaches, umpires, host families, volunteers and fans during the outbreak of COVID-19.

The League thanked their dedicated volunteers and sponsors for their support, and said that they are planning to resume playing again in 2021.