Nantucket Cranberry Festival Reimaged As Monthlong Event

NANTUCKET – The Nantucket Conservation Foundation recently announced that changes were made to their annual Nantucket Cranberry Festival.

The festival, which is usually been a single day event at the Milestone Cranberry Bog, has been reimagined as a monthlong event titled “Cranberry Month”.

The foundation cited concerns over large crowds during COVID-19 as the reason for the change.

The monthlong event will kick off on Saturday, October ninth as part of the Sustainable Nantucket Farmers Market, where the first batch of the 2021 cranberry harvest will be available, as well as NCF merchandise.

Beginning the next week, NCF will have scheduled guided tours through the Milestone Cranberry Bog for residents and visitors to learn about its history and current cranberry operations.

Self guided tours are also available as well as the ACKTrails mobile app are also available.

Special farm to table tours will be available for restaurants and grocery retailers.

School tours will also be available.

Other events such as presentations, pop up “Nanpuppet” shows, and pop up cranberry sales will be included.

“We are disappointed to not hold the Nantucket cranberry Festival as we all remember, but are excited for the series of events and collaborations to celebrate the cranberry harvest,” said Cormac Collier, President & CEO of NCF.

“In the interest of the island’s most vulnerable populations,” he said, “we did not feel we could hold the traditional Cranberry Festival this year.”

The festival is entering its seventeenth year.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter