2025 COASTSWEEP beach cleanups begin on Saturday

PROVINCETOWN – State officials on Monday heralded the upcoming start of 2025’s COASTSWEEP season on Saturday, September 20, 2025.

The event is one of dozens of in-state volunteer events picking up marine litter and entering it into databases as part of the Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup, which draws participants from 118 countries across the world.

The most commonly collected items include cigarette butts, plastic pieces, and straws.

“It is up to all of us to care for our coastlines, which welcome millions of visitors every year,” said Rebecca Tepper, Secretary of the Department of Energy and Environmental Affairs. “They also provide critical habitat for shorebirds and marine species. COASTSWEEP is a simple and fun way for all of us to care for our beaches.”

All are welcome to join and build on last year’s events, which cleaned almost 20,000 pounds of trash from Massachusetts’ rivers, lakes, and beaches.

Individual cleanup organization is encouraged, with all necessary supplies provided by event sponsors, which include the Office of Coastal Zone Management, the Department of Conservation and Recreation, Tronex, and Ocean Conservancy.

To organize a cleanup or to register for a scheduled event, click here.

“This work wouldn’t be possible without the countless dedicated volunteers who are committed to keeping Massachusetts’ coast clean and healthy,” said Alison Brizius, Director of the Office of Coastal Zone Management. “Here’s to another great year!”