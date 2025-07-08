You are here: Home / NewsCenter / 2026 Special Olympics features strong representation from the Cape

2026 Special Olympics features strong representation from the Cape

July 8, 2025

HYANNIS – The Special Olympics will feature strong representation from the Cape this year.

Team Massachusetts in this year’s Summer Games in Boston includes Anna Robertson of Mashpee and Marc Segerman of Hyannis in Tennis.

For Track & Field, Luke Anderson of Plymouth and Hunter Schofield of Hyannis will participate.

They and 16 other athletes will also represent the state at the 2026 Special Olympics USA game next year in Minnesota. 

Athletes announced include:

  • Powerlifting
    • James Day Keith — North Andover
    • Michael DeLuca — South Grafton
  • Tennis
    • Anna Robertson — Mashpee
    • Marc Segerman — Hyannis
  • Aquatics
    • Stefanie Curtis — Rutland
    • John Dunleavy — Winchester
    • Kathryn Farmer — Acton
    • Reid Koropey — Cohasset
  • Athletics (Track & Field)
    • Luke Anderson — Plymouth
    • Shannon Cowell — Pittsfield
    • Erin Delahunty — Marlborough
    • Brett Johnson — Newburyport
    • Ryan McIntyre — North Reading
    • Melanie Press — Brookline
    • Hunter Schofield — Hyannis
    • Danny Williamson — Gloucester
Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 