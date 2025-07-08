2026 Special Olympics features strong representation from the Cape

Click to print (Opens in new window)

HYANNIS – The Special Olympics will feature strong representation from the Cape this year.

Team Massachusetts in this year’s Summer Games in Boston includes Anna Robertson of Mashpee and Marc Segerman of Hyannis in Tennis.

For Track & Field, Luke Anderson of Plymouth and Hunter Schofield of Hyannis will participate.

They and 16 other athletes will also represent the state at the 2026 Special Olympics USA game next year in Minnesota.

Athletes announced include: