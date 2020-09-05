3rd Annual ROAR Motorcycle Ride Benefits Opioid Recovery

HYANNIS – To help support opioid addiction recovery and transition on Cape Cod, the ROAR (Ride for Opioid Addiction Recovery) motorcycle ride will be held September 13.

The route will start at Falmouth High School and end at Barnstable High School.

Unlike previous years, lunch or other meals will not be served due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Riders have been reminded to wear a mask and socially distance themselves while staging for the ride.

Co-founders of the event Jamie Pina and Karen Herrand said that the route has been expanded since the ride’s inception to keep up with the increase in riders that have joined the cause.

“We’ve always had this plan of it being a Cape Cod ride, not a Barnstable ride but a Cape Cod ride for Cape Cod men and women. We’ve always had a vision of moving the ride and making it bigger. So this year we start at Falmouth High School,” said Pina.

They said that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the ride has seen many more sponsors than they expected this year.

Proceeds from the event go towards covering the costs of sober living for individuals in recovery through Duffy Health Center and the Rhode Island-based organization the Herren Project.

The project offers sober housing for individuals in recovery, the cost of which is covered by the organization for the first month, with the individuals gradually increasing their contribution for the sober housing until they are able to cover the full cost as they recover.

Herrand said that proceeds raised by the ride for the organization are ear-marked by the Herren Project for use for those in need in the Cape Cod community.

“So many results that come out of the things that they do are just phenomenal. We give them most of the money that we raise, we do give money to Duffy as well, but what they do with it; there’s no comparison,” said Herrand.

The ride will begin at Falmouth High School, 874 Gifford Street then turn right onto Brick Kiln road, then another right onto Route 28A through Pocasset to the Otis Rotary.

Riders will take the third exit onto Route 28 (MacArthur Boulevard) through Bourne to the Bourne Rotary, then take the first exit onto Route 6A through Bourne, Sandwich, Barnstable, and Yarmouth.

Riders will turn right onto Willow Street to Yarmouth Road, then turn right onto Main Street Hyannis, to West Main Street, then finally Barnstable High School.

The route will be marked with purple bows every few miles so members of the community can line the route and show their support for the riders.

The ROAR motorcycle ride is September 13.