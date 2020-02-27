4 C’s Awarded With Skills Capital Grant

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Community College has received a Skills Capital Grant worth $250,000 from the state to buy training equipment and expand job training opportunities.

The school will purchase Emergency Medical Services, Paramedic, and Funeral Services training equipment. Certification courses in these fields will be offered by the school.

The college will also work with MassHire and school districts across the area to recruit students, including those with employment barriers.

The announcement was made by State Representative Tim Whelan, who thanked Governor Charlie Baker, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, and the state government for providing the assistance.

Skills Capital Grants aim to meet the consistent demand of employers across the state by developing skilled and educated workers.