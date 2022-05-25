You are here: Home / NewsCenter / 4 C’s Hosting In-Person Commencement Wednesday

May 25, 2022

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Community College’s annual commencement ceremony will be held on Wednesday, May 25, at the Cape Cod Melody Tent in Hyannis.

A total of 440 graduates will be presented with their degrees and certificates, while members of the 2020 and 2021 classes will also be recognized.

The 60th edition of the event will be the first one to take place in-person since 2019. The commencement will also be streamed live on the college’s YouTube channel.

Co-founder of Netflix and the company’s first CEO Marc Randolph will be the keynote speaker.

The event will start at 4 p.m.

