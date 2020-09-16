You are here: Home / NewsCenter / 4 C’s Nursing Program Receives Full Approval From State

4 C’s Nursing Program Receives Full Approval From State

September 16, 2020

WEST BARNSTABLE – Cape Cod Community College’s nursing program has been granted full approval from the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Nursing.

The approval status was reinstated following a warning that was filed two years ago advising the college to improve testing scores and to comply with regulations from the state.

The compliance report from the school was approved after improvements were made within the program, which President John Cox credits to hard work and dedication from students and staff members.

Cox thanked the state for communicating with them throughout the process and for accepting the reinstatement.

Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


