LISTEN: 4 Day Work Weeks, Pocasset Successes and Seasonal Communities with State Sen. Dylan Fernandes

March 14, 2025

HYANNIS – The new Seasonal Communities state designation has opened up financial opportunities for tourism-driven towns, but Plymouth and Barnstable State Senator Dylan Fernandes says that more communities across Cape need access. 

The designation includes a $50 million bond authorization to fund affordable housing, employee housing, and residential property tax exemptions. 

Getting more towns signed up for the designation is just one of many tasks he’s undertaking in his first term in the office, including expanding Accessory Dwelling Units availability and pioneering a 4-day workweek program for eligible employers regionwide. 

