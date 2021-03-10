You are here: Home / NewsCenter / 4 Running in Election for Mashpee Wampanoag Tribal Chair

4 Running in Election for Mashpee Wampanoag Tribal Chair

March 10, 2021

MASHPEE (AP) – Four people are running to become the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribal Council’s next chairperson.

The Cape Cod Times reported those running in the election scheduled for later this month are Nelson Andrews Jr., Kyle Bassett, Aaron Tobey Jr., and Brian Weeden.

The chairperson’s job is to preside over tribal council meetings, serve as the coordinator over all tribal government activities, and act as the tribe’s official spokesperson.

The election is currently scheduled to take place through mail-in balloting through March 26.

The federally recognized tribe’s last two chairs have either been convicted of federal crimes or are currently facing federal charges.

From The Associated Press

