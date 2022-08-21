You are here: Home / NewsCenter / 41 New Cases of Monkeypox Confirmed in Mass

August 21, 2022

HYANNIS – Another 41 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Massachusetts by state health officials.

The additions bring the total number of cases statewide up to 243. Across the nation, there have been over 12,000 cases, according to the CDC.

Vaccines are available for those who meet the eligibility criteria of the CDC.

Vaccine supplies have been recently expanded by health officials by utilizing alternative lower dose amounts that still produce the same immune response.

Health officials said the virus does not spread easily, though transmission can occur through direct contact with body fluids and monkeypox sores, or items contaminated with either.

Vaccine appointments can be made with Outer Cape Health Services in Provincetown.

