45 More Cases of Monkeypox Reported in Massachusetts

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has announced 45 additional cases of monkeypox, bringing the statewide total to 202 since the first case was announced on May 18.

Across the nation, there have been over 10,000 cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vaccinations are limited, but available for those who meet the CDC’s eligibility criteria and are at the greatest risk of exposure.

Outer Cape Health Services in Provincetown is one of several providers across the state providing vaccine appointments.

The virus is spread through direct contact with the sores and body fluids of infected individuals.