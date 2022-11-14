4Cs Announces Blue Economy Career Day

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Community College will welcome high school students to its campus for an educational program about the region’s blue economy and careers in the field.

The college is inviting students from Cape Cod, the Islands, and Southern Plymouth County to its WaterWORKS 2023 Blue Economy Career Day.

The day will feature representatives from the field that wish to participate, including marine trades, marine science, aquaculture, fishing, and water-based recreation.

Students will be able to connect with industry professionals who will have booths to display information about their work.

Schools, exhibitors from the blue economy, and sponsors can now register for the event.

WaterWorks2023 is taking place on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 from 9am to 1:30pm at Cape Cod Community College.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter