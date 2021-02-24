4C’s Awarded State Grant For Specialized Programs

WEST BARNSTABLE – Almost $100,000 was awarded to Cape Cod Community College for their Addiction Recovery Coach precertification and Google IT Support programs.

The Google IT program focuses on preparing students for work in the IT field, particularly work in a call center.

“We had over 90 applications for this program, so it’s a very popular program. We were awarded through the grant an additional 15 seats and we’re actively seeking additional funding to help bring in more participants,” said Tammi Jacobsen, Director of CCAPE.

Their Addiction Recovery Coach Program is geared towards those who have achieved nine months or more of sobriety recovering from substance use that are interested in aiding the recovery of others.

The college wants to help its students to build the strongest possible careers and prepare them as best they can.

The grant money came from the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education’s Training Resources and Internship Networks (TRAIN) Program.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter