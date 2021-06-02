Cape Cod Community College Evolves to Meet Pandemic Challenges

WEST BARNSTABLE – Cape Cod Community College is preparing for increased campus activity come the fall semester.

For those enrolled in summer courses, work is mainly online, but restrictions are dropping classrooms and lab spaces will be filling up for fall.

Remaining flexible as they return to some normalcy is important to the college as it hopes to maintain some online options.

“Hyflex” learning styles that instructors will be taught this summer would enable students to learn either remotely or in-person.

College officials hope that this new option will enable students to continue their education with more ease.

Having already offered some online courses before the COVID-19 Pandemic, the college found itself in a better position than they would have been otherwise to deal with the challenges of the virus.

“I would say the operational history and experience that we have in place put us in a strong position when the pandemic first got underway,” said President John Cox.