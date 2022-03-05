Netflix Co-Founder to Speak at 4C’s In-Person Graduation

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Community College has announced it will return to an in-person commencement for its Class of 2022 graduation ceremony.

This year’s keynote speaker will be entrepreneur Marc Randolph, a co-founder of Netflix and the company’s first CEO.

“It’s fitting that a monumental return be matched by a very significant keynote speaker in Marc Randolph. Mr. Randolph is one of the most influential entrepreneurs of the modern age and knows a thing or two about disrupting the norm and persevering through challenging times,” said Cape Cod Community College president John Cox.

The ceremony will be held at the Cape Cod Melody Tent on May 25. The commencement has been virtual for the last two years due to the pandemic.

The return to an in-person event will include safety precautions like mask mandates for those in attendance. More detailed information on safety protocols will be announced later.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter