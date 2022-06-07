4Cs Aviation Program to Receive Donated Aircraft

PLYMOUTH – Cape Cod Community College’s Aviation Maintenance Technology program at Plymouth Municipal Airport will receive a newly retired FalconJet N448TB aircraft to aid students in their training.

The aircraft is due to arrive at the Airport’s Gate 6 in Building S3 on Tuesday, June 7 at 11:00 am.

The plane comes from MIT’s Lincoln Labs through a Government Surplus Donation following a successful bid by the college for the use of the equipment.

The college will also receive a donation of associated parts, tools and testing equipment to aid in hands-on learning as part of their two-year program, the only one of its kind in Southern New England.

Upon completion of the program, students are certified by the Federal Aviation Association while earning their degree in Applied science in Aviation Maintenance.

Representatives of both the college and Lincoln Labs will be on site for the occasion, including program leadership, students, and 4Cs President John Cox.

The aircraft will settle in one of the College’s three hangar spaces at the airport.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter