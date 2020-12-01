$500,000 Awarded to Cover Emergency Medical Travel for Nantucket Residents

NANTUCKET – Nantucket Cottage Hospital recently awarded $500,000 to the Nantucket Interfaith Council for the creation of an endowed Emergency Travel Fund.

The fund will help low-income Nantucket residents access medical services that require off-island travel.

According to NCH, the grant is one of the largest to date to be distributed through the hospital’s Community Health Initiative.

Applicants must meet certain income requirements to qualify for the funds.

“This grant will support access to care for some of our most vulnerable patients when they need medical services that are only available off-island and it is a wonderful use of the funds available through the hospital’s Community Health Initiative,” said Gary Shaw, President and CEO of NCH.

“On behalf of the hospital community I want to thank both the Interfaith Council for being willing to take on this important work, and also recognize the generous donors who, through their gifts tot eh NCH capital campaign, have provided the funds for our Community Health Initiative.”

The initiative is focused on four areas, including behavioral health, women’s and children’s health, access to healthcare and access to housing.