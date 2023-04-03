Feds Providing Money for Clean Water Projects

HYANNIS – The Environmental Protection Agency has announced an over $57 million dollar investment from the 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act for states, tribes, and territories through this year’s Clean Water State Revolving Funds in New England states including Massachusetts.

Communities can use the funding to upgrade essential wastewater and stormwater systems to protect public health and treasured water bodies across the nation.

Massachusetts is set to receive an amount of over $25 million dollars in funding from the investment.

“Too many communities across the country are facing challenges with water infrastructure – from climate impacts like drought vulnerability, to a lack of basic wastewater services that everyone deserves,” said EPA Administrator Michael Regan.

Regan announced the funding as part of a $775 million dollar investment on the Biden Administration’s Investing in America tour.

“Massachusetts needs clean, reliable, and modern water infrastructure that effectively treats our wastewater and keeps our communities safe and healthy,” said Senator Edward Markey

In February, the EPA announced funding made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act to New England states for clean water infrastructure upgrades awarding Massachusetts over $78 million dollars.