7th Annual STEM Journey Event is Saturday

SANDWICH-Sandwich High School will be the site of the 7th annual STEM Journey event on Saturday, March 7.

Hands-on activities regarding science, technology, engineering, and math–the elements of STEM–for students in kindergarten through grade 12 will be offered.

The keynote lecture will feature David Sittenfeld of the Museum of Science in Boston, and will dive into the importance of citizen science. The history of scientific and technological advancements since 1620 will also be discussed.

“We’re really focusing this year on the history and the creativity behind the STEM field,” said Jennifer Maclachlan, owner and operator of PID Analyzers and the founder of STEM Journey.

STEM Journey aims to educate local residents and students about the importance of STEM education, Maclachlan explained, as many jobs in the future will be based on these subjects.

“I think the emphasis on the early STEM education…is to fill your pipeline early and keep kids interested in these technical topics,” she continued.

Maclachlan mentioned that “non-traditional” jobs in STEM fields are also needed; workers do not need to be experts in technology or science to contribute to the growing industry.

Music, food, and other offerings will be provided at the free event, which is open to members of the public.

STEM Journey runs from 12 to 4 p.m.

To learn more, including how to register, click here.