LAKE BUENA VISTA (AP)–An unprecedented walkout over racial injustice has postponed a second day of the NBA playoffs.

Players have committed to remain and finish the season, though the schedule of games was wiped out or a second straight day.

Whether playoffs or practices, many in sports just weren’t ready yet to play ball. They are still too emotional after the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

By Brian Mahoney and Tim Reynolds, Associated Press