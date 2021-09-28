You are here: Home / NewsCenter / A Baby Center in Hyannis Highlights Need for Diapers

A Baby Center in Hyannis Highlights Need for Diapers

September 28, 2021

HYANNIS – A Baby Center is highlighting the need for diapers across the region.

In recognition of National Diaper Need Awareness Week, the Hyannis-based organization pointed out that one out of every three parents have pointed out that they do not have enough diapers for their children.

A Baby Center added that government assistance also does not cover diapers.

In response, the center is asking for help from the community. Cape residents are encouraged to donate online, and all online donations will be doubled.

People across the region can also make physical donations or start a diaper drive.

For more information, visit A Baby Center’s website by clicking here.

