A new park has opened in Provincetown featuring tennis and pickleball courts & skate park

PROVINCETOWN – A groundbreaking was held in Provincetown on Friday to celebrate the Motta Field redevelopment project and the grand opening of the new Cannery Wharf Park.

Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll made remarks at both events. The state contributed $1 million to the Motta Field redesign.

The new Motta Field will feature new tennis and pickleball courts, a skate park, community plaza and more.

Funds were approved for the Cannery park project in 2018.

The town acquired a privately-owned waterfront parcel at 387 Commercial Street to provide a retreat from the bustling activity of the area, while offering breathtaking views of Provincetown Harbor.