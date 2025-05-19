You are here: Home / NewsCenter / A new park has opened in Provincetown featuring tennis and pickleball courts & skate park

May 19, 2025

Photo from Town of Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – A groundbreaking was held in Provincetown on Friday to celebrate the Motta Field redevelopment project and the grand opening of the new Cannery Wharf Park.

Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll made remarks at both events. The state contributed $1 million to the Motta Field redesign.

The new Motta Field will feature new tennis and pickleball courts, a skate park, community plaza and more.

Photo from Town of Provincetown

Funds were approved for the Cannery park project in 2018.

The town acquired a privately-owned waterfront parcel at 387 Commercial Street to provide a retreat from the bustling activity of the area, while offering breathtaking views of Provincetown Harbor. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


