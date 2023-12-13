AAA Expecting Busy Roads And Airports During Holiday Peak

BOSTON – As the Christmas holiday approaches, AAA is projecting that 115.2 million travelers will take trips of 50 miles or more over the 10-day travel period from Saturday, December 23 to New Year’s Day on Monday, January 1.

The number represents a 2.2% increase over last year and the second highest total since AAA began tracking data in 2000, falling only behind travel in 2019 just before the pandemic arrived in the US.

Over 100 million travelers will get behind the wheel and take to the roads as consumers enjoy a drop in gas prices from last year, while a historic volume is expected at the nation’s airports, with 7.5 million projected air travelers potentially surpassing 2019’s previous high of 7.3 million passengers.

Historic highs are also expected in the bus, train, and cruise sectors, with over 4 million passengers embracing alternative forms of travel.

“This year-end forecast mirrors what we’ve been observing throughout 2023,” said Mark Schieldrop, Senior Spokesperson for AAA Northeast. “More Americans are investing in travel to make memories with loved ones and experience new places.”

Roadways are expected to be at their busiest on Saturday, December 23, and Thursday, December 28, while the smoothest road conditions are expected on Sunday, December 24 and Monday, December 25 on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and Sunday, December 31, and Monday, January 1 on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Those planning to drive are encouraged to drive before noon or after 7 pm to avoid peak holiday traffic.