AAA Forecasts Holiday Travel Will Near Pre-Pandemic Levels

HYANNIS – AAA Northeast is forecasting a busy holiday travel season, with numbers almost back to pre-pandemic levels.

The group predicts that 2.25 million Massachusetts residents will be traveling 50 miles or more away from home for the holidays, with roughly 1.9 million going by car. Both those numbers are up from 2021.

AAA expects 113 million Americans will travel in the period from December 23 through January 2, a figure that’s almost back to 2019’s record high of 119 million.

Throughout the country, the group predicts air travel will see a 14% increase from 2021, with 7.2 million Americans expected to take flights over the holidays.

AAA is forecasting that travel by alternative forms of transportation like bus, rail, and cruises will also be up 23% compared to last year.

Spokesperson Mary Maguire said remote work impacted travel in recent years.

“With hybrid work schedules, we are seeing more people take long weekends to travel because they can work remotely at their destination and be more flexible with the days they depart and return,” Maguire said.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter