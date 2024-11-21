You are here: Home / NewsCenter / AAA Forecasts Increased Level Of Car Travel This Thanksgiving

AAA Forecasts Increased Level Of Car Travel This Thanksgiving

November 21, 2024

HYANNIS – AAA expects nearly 80-million Americans will be traveling 50 miles or more from home over the Thanksgiving holiday this year.

AAA has adjusted its forecast data to incorporate the Tuesday before and the Monday after Thanksgiving. This year’s projection is an increase of one-point-seven-million people compared to one year ago.

Of that estimate, 71.7-million are expected to travel by car.

The association says the worst times for driving will be Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

