AAA Forecasts Major Uptick for Memorial Day Weekend Travel

May 21, 2024

Sagamore Bridge. By Mary Ierardi, CapeCod.com

HYANNIS – AAA Northeast is expecting almost 44 million people to hit the road for the Memorial Day holiday weekend—the unofficial start of Cape Cod’s busy summer season.

It’s a four percent increase over last year and exceeds some pre-pandemic levels, seeing 1 million more than 2019’s holiday weekend.

The forecast even comes close to 2005’s record-setting year, coming up only about a quarter-million travelers shy.

Thirty-eight-point-four million people will travel by car over Memorial Day weekend, the highest number for that holiday since AAA began tracking in 2000.

AAA said the best times to hit the road Thursday will be before 11 am and after 7pm, and before 11 am and after 8 pm Friday.

They added that those traveling Monday should avoid the roads from 3 to 7 pm. 

