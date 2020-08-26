You are here: Home / NewsCenter / AAA: Gas Down One Cent for Third Week in a Row

August 26, 2020

BOSTON – Gas prices in Massachusetts are down one cent for the third consecutive week.

AAA northeast reports that self-serve, regular unleaded is selling for an average of $2.11 per gallon.

That price is three cents lower than a month ago and seven cents below the national average.

A year ago at this time, the average price in Massachusetts was 55 cents higher at $2.66 per gallon.

“Gasoline supplies hit their lowest level since the pandemic began and demand dipped on the week, down to 8.6 million barrels per day,” said Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast Director of Public and Legislative Affairs.

“These decreases typically lead to cheaper pump prices, but this summer we’ve seen atypical gas price trends.”

Prices on Cape Cod are between $1.95 and $2.49, according to GasBuddy.com.

