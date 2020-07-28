You are here: Home / NewsCenter / AAA: Gas Prices Up One Cent Again This week

AAA: Gas Prices Up One Cent Again This week

July 28, 2020

BOSTON – Gas prices in Massachusetts are up one cent this week.

AAA northeast reports that self-serve, regular unleaded is selling for an average of $2.14 per gallon.

That price is four cents below the national average.

A year ago at this time, the average price in Massachusetts was 60 cents higher at $2.74 per gallon.

“As COVID-19 case numbers surpass 4 million, demand for gasoline is weakening across the country,” said Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast Director of Public and Legislative Affairs.

“The latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) demand reading measures at 8.5 million barrels per day, which is about 11 percent less than a year ago. Gas prices are likely to fluctuate throughout the rest of the summer due to COVID-19 concerns.”

Prices on Cape Cod are between $1.97 and $2.49, according to GasBuddy.com.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 