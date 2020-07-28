AAA: Gas Prices Up One Cent Again This week

BOSTON – Gas prices in Massachusetts are up one cent this week.

AAA northeast reports that self-serve, regular unleaded is selling for an average of $2.14 per gallon.

That price is four cents below the national average.

A year ago at this time, the average price in Massachusetts was 60 cents higher at $2.74 per gallon.

“As COVID-19 case numbers surpass 4 million, demand for gasoline is weakening across the country,” said Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast Director of Public and Legislative Affairs.

“The latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) demand reading measures at 8.5 million barrels per day, which is about 11 percent less than a year ago. Gas prices are likely to fluctuate throughout the rest of the summer due to COVID-19 concerns.”

Prices on Cape Cod are between $1.97 and $2.49, according to GasBuddy.com.