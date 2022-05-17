You are here: Home / NewsCenter / AAA: Gasoline Costs Showing No Signs of Declining

AAA: Gasoline Costs Showing No Signs of Declining

May 17, 2022

Gas Pump

HYANNIS – Gas prices in the Bay State are showing no signs of declining with this week’s cost per gallon hitting $4.39 cents, a 21 cent rise over last week, according to AAA Northeast. 

The price is 12 cents above the national average of $4.48 a gallon and 53 cents higher than state prices recorded a month ago. 

AAA officials said that travel doldrums between spring break and Memorial Day normally help lower prices, but they are having no effect this year.  

They attribute the rise to the high cost of crude oil.

“The high cost of crude oil, the key ingredient in gasoline, continues to push up pump prices dramatically for consumers,” said AAA Northeast Director of Public and Government Affairs Mary Maguire.

The national price is $1.44 higher than what it was the same time last year: $3.04 a gallon.

Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


